Roy Octavus Parker at 91 years old died Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. A son of farmers in the Mississippi Delta, he was born on September 10, 1930 in Midnight, Mississippi to Octavius Morelos "O.M" Parker, Jr. and Nellie Rachel Everett Parker. After graduating from Silver City High School, Roy attended Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead, but before finishing his degree, Roy joined the Mississippi Army National Guard. During his 33 years of service he honorably served active duty during the Korean Conflict as a Forward Observer and earned the rank of Colonel, and he continued to serve with the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve. Following Roy's active military duty he continued his education at Millsaps College and earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi College. In January of 1959, Roy graduated from the University of Mississippi's School of Law and joined the Bar Association. He was the oldest active member of the First Judicial District Bar Association. During Roy's long and successful career as a trial lawyer, he was a lifetime member and Past-President of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association, which honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award and he was a proud member of the Lee County Bar Association. Roy dedicated his life and career to helping those who are less advantaged. Roy leaves behind a lasting legacy. In Roy's words as to why he continued to practice law, "I do it because I like helping people." Although Roy did not have many hobbies outside of his career and family he managed to find the time to get his private pilot's license. On December 11, 1954, Roy married the former Sarah Hewitt. Together they fostered a fulfilling life together. Roy adored his family and cherished all the family gatherings including the family reunions and especially the annual three Roys' birthday lunches. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Sarah Parker of Tupelo; three children, Roy O. Parker, Jr. and his wife, Merritt of Corinth; Margaret R. Parker of Tupelo, John H. Parker and his wife, Wendy of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Roy O. Parker, III and his wife, Daniella of Oxford, William A. Parker and his wife, Paige of Germantown, Tennessee, John H. Parker, II of Tupelo; and Margaret Virginia "Ginny" Parker of Tupelo; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden Alexander, William Kash, and Dixie Danielle Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, O. M. Parker, Jr. and Nellie Parker; and his siblings, Leon E. Parker, Katherine Parker Tisdale, and Carolyn Parker Davis. Graveside services with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Pallbearers will be Roy O. Parker, III, William A. Parker, John H. Parker, II, and John D. Mercier, III. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the First Judicial District Bar Association, and Bolton Brothers Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Memorials may be made to Roy's church First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1725, Tupelo, MS 38802. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
