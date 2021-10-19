Services to celebrate the life of Stella Louise Parker, 79, will be held Tuesday October 26 at Browning Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Forrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Stella died on October 18, 2021 at Magnolia Place Senior Living. She was born in Pontotoc, MS and lived there most of her life. Stella had a passion for learning and teaching. She taught for many years at both Pontotoc High School and South Pontotoc High School, impacting the lives of an untold number of students. Later in life, she moved to Batesville, MS and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Stella had a great love for God's word, her family, her dogs and with great enthusiasm, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her father, James Albert Bagwell and her mother, Willie Mae Bagwell. She is survived by her brother, Billy Bagwell (Betty); sister, Linda Russell and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Stella Parker to the Gideons International. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
