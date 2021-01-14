Sue Clark Parker, 85, departed from this life on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Dogwood Manor in Corinth, Mississippi. She was welcomed into this world on May 16, 1935, to her late parents Hubert Calhoun Clark and Hazel Rounsaville Clark.Sue was a 1953 graduate of Coffeeville High School. Upon graduating high school, she continued her education at Northwest Mississippi Community College where she earned her Associates Degree in 1955. After many years of hard work and hours of studying she obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Delta State University in 1957. She married the love of her life, Glen Parker, on August 18, 1958. The couple spent many blessed years together filled with an innumerable amount of glorious memories before Glen's passing in 2014. Sue, a retired science teacher, spent many decades of her life molding and making lasting impressions on young minds. She taught in several North Mississippi schools such as Byhalia, Corinth, and Presbyterian Day School during her expansive career. Sue, a member the homemakers club, took pleasure in many different activities not limited to just sewing, an art that she kept as sharp as the needles in her pincushion. As part of Tuesday night Canasta Club that she joined in 1964, she found joy and laughter in the intensive rounds of the game with her friends. Sue met all biblical traits of a person with a servant's heart. She was a dedicated and active church worker. Her work serving the Kingdom was not just exclusive to the church, she was dedicated to the activities of Lighthouse Ministries. Sue did not simply pass away. She held the cure to death in her soul, an active relationship with her Savior, worshipping Him at First United Methodist Church of Corinth.She leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life in her absence: two sons Clark (Pat E) Parker of Saltillo, Mississippi, and Dale (Susan) Parker of Corinth, Mississippi, two grandchildren: Sam (Ireland) Parker of Starkville, Mississippi, and Stella Parker of Saltillo, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen Parker, parents Hubert Calhoun Clark and Hazel Rounsaville Clark, one brother Dr. Hubert Clark Jr., and one sister Mary Sheperd. The graveside service remembering Sue's life will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 12:00 PM in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Joe Marsh officiating. Honorary Pallbearers include: Ben Avent, Tripp Clark, Wayne Coleman, Quincy Parker, and Steve Wilbanks. The family would like to send a heartfelt thankyou to all of the health care workers that took care of Sue during the last few years. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and asks that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they pass through this difficult season of life.
