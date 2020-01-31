Belon Thelma Parker died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence in Okolona, MS. She was 83. Thelma was born Nov. 16, 1936, to Evie Milton Long and Mary Lou Harris Long in Chickasaw County, MS, where she has lived most all of her life. Thelma was a member of Carnation Baptist Church and also attended First Baptist Church, both in Okolona. She worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry, retiring from Seminole Furniture in Okolona. Thelma believed in being a hard worker, she always enjoyed going to her job, and rarely missed work. Thelma was an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs and loved watching them play. She enjoyed watching T.V., especially the Golden Girls, and old westerns. In her retirement she enjoyed sitting outside and taking care of her dogs, whom she affectionately referred to as her babies. Thelma loved family get-togethers. She enjoyed going fishing and gardening and her most cherished times were those spent with her family, the ones she loved the most. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. Services will be at 2 pm, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Van Vleet, MS. Visitation will be from Noon until service time Sunday only at the Okolona Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel is entrusted with services. Thelma leaves behind 2 sons, Bill Earrey (Gail) of Amory, MS, and Eric Moore of Oxford; 2 daughters, Amy Cunningham of Okolona, MS, and Melanie West (Jerry) of Van Vleet, MS; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Jackie Long (Sherry) of Bradenton, FL; 2 sisters, Wanda Boyd and Debbie Pollard (Bill), both of Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Robert Rufus Earrey, and her second husband of 45 plus years, Louis Lee Parker in 2015; 2 sons, Robert Rufus Earrey, Jr. and Phillip O'neal Earrey; her daughter, Orville Ann Earrey Holley; her grandson, Phillip O'neal Earrey, Jr., and 2 sisters, Artis Holcomb and Carolyn Moore. Pallbearers will be Andrew Earnest, Josh Earrey, Josh Paige, Levi Cunningham, Buster Brock, and Jerry West. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
