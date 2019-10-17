Tommy Lee Parker, 67, passed away October 16, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, surrounded by his family and friends. Tommy was very much a family man. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a "Momma's boy", his smile could light up any room and he made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid MSU Bulldog fam, he loved to ring his cowbell. Until his last days of dialysis, he always brought all of his patient friends suckers. Tommy is survived by his significant other, Jeanette Walker; his mother, Ann Parker; two sisters, Doris Vandiver(David) and Cindy Parker; his children, Tina Ward(David), Kimberly Chain, and Terry Parker(Rebecca); his grandchildren, Daniel Davis(Lyndsi), Katlyn Ward Bagwell(Zack), Parker Chain, Lillee Laughlin-Parker, and Ashley Boyette; great grandchildren, Cassidy Davis, Peyton Davis, and Swayze Kate Bagwell; several nieces and nephews; his dialysis friends; and close friend, Chris Waters. He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Parker; his granddaughter, Brittany Ward; and his grandparents, Marshall and Violia Parker. Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright and Bro. James Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Chris Vandiver, David Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Reed Davis, Jacinto Barradas, Donnie Walker, and Matt Collins. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 5-8PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church and Saturday, October 19, 11AM until service time at Black Zion Pentecostal Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.