Eugenia Lique Parks, 91, passed April 9, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1928 to the late Early Lee Walton and Edna Jones. She was a member of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance where she served on the Mother's Board, kitchen committee, and ushers board. On December 25, 1944, she was united in holy matrimony to the late Mack Parks, Sr. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She is survived by her children Velma Parks, Bishop C.L. (Mary) Parks, Tyrone Parks, Linda Coppage and Cafrieda Barnes. The family would like to acknowledge Caring Heart Personal Care service (Connie Sadler) and Amazing Adult Daycare (Vanessa Spragin) for exceptional care given while she was in their care. A graveside service will be held at Lee Memorial Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Bishop C.L. Parks officiating. Walk thru visitation one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
