NEW ALBANY -- Georgia Mae Parks, 80, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Diversacare in Tupelo. Private . Services will be on Sunday August 30, 2020 2:00p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday 12:00 Noon - 1:45 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Jamisom Grove Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home Of New Albany is in charge of services.

