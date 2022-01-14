Glenn Russell Parks, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amory on September 25, 1947 to Jesse James and Lillie Griffin Parks. He married Mary Jean Parks and prior to his retirement, he worked for True Temper Sports for 37 years. He also Pastored for 15 years but was a member of Union Grove UMC. He was 1st African American School Board member and President at the Nettleton School District. Glenn loved to mow the lawn, sit on the porch, read the Bible and preach His word. He loved spending time and joking around with his children and grandchildren and was known to joke around with them. Much of his time, he like to watch Gunsmoke. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Union Grove Cemetery with Pastor Maurice McIntosh officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to assist the Parks family. In addition to his wife, Mary Parks, he is survived by two sons, Mario Jermaine Parks of Wren and Eric Markeith Parks (Debra) of Amory; daughters, Sundra Dobbs of Aberdeen, LaRondia Kelly (Lawrence) of Clinton, Andrea Davis (Aunshea) of Nettleton, and Felicia Deavens (Vincent) of Aberdeen; one brother, Eddie Parks (Azzi) of Amory; his brothers-in-law, Raymond Garth and Willie C. Wright; grandchildren, LaKeshia Dobbs, Jerrod Lucas, Jeremy Dobbs, Quinton White, Stephanie Deavens, Kendrick Hall, Shakiya Townsend, Matthew Straughter, Cameron Parks, Kipton Parks, Madelyn Parks, Tonie Bell, Reginald Parks, Javon Parks, Jaquan Parks, Jamario Kelly, Kambriah Virgil, Auntarius Davis, and Ahmad Davis; 21 great grandchildren; close friends, Pastor Maurice McIntosh, Pastor Leon Griffin, and Louis Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tabitha Parks; and sisters, Elaine Garth and Doris Wright. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.