Fairview/Golden; Mrs Francis Irene Roberts Parks, was born July 30, 1946 in Red Bay, AL to Hugh and Myrtle Presley Roberts and passed June 23, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo at the age of 75. Irene has a degree in Cosmetology, she is a retired factory worker and a member of Salem Baptist Church. Funeral services are Monday June 27th, 2022, at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO 109 Rankin Extd at 2pm with visitation/wake beginning at 12 noon until service time. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at Fairview in Itawamba County. She leaves 2 sons, Michael Roberts and Ken Parks (Jenny) of Fairview, 1 stepson, David Parks (Angie) of Blue Springs, 1 step grandchild and 1 step great grandchild. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the Roberts/Parks family. To leave your condolences and memories log on to associatedfuneral.com click on Tributes link.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.