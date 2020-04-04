James Lee Parks, 48, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Abilene, TX, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 27, 1971, to John Park and Gayle Meeks Jackson in Ripley, MS. He was a surveyor for Mott McDonald on the Oil Pipeline, and a member of West Ripley Baptist Church. He was Veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. A private family graveside service with Military Honors, will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at Whittentown Cemetery with Bro. Randy Latch officiating. A memorial service will be at a later date. Lee is survived by his parents; three daughters: Bailey Lea Parks of Olive Branch, MS, Kelley Montana Parks of Blue Mountain, MS, Tiffany M. Potts of Tupelo, MS; two sons: Jerry W. Potts, Jr of Guntown, MS, John D. Potts (Kayla) of Guntown, MS; two sisters: Tina H. Shelton (John) of Blue Springs, MS, Jeanne P. Young (Danny) of New Albany, MS; one brothers: Kerry Bruiser Walker (Sandy) of Falkner, MS; his grandmothers; Helen Parks and Lawanda V. Meeks both of Ripley, MS; He is also survived by his fiancee'; Tracy Bates Crawford and her children: Lijah Crawford, Laney Crawford; eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother: Teddy Brady; two grand-fathers, James H. Parks and Leroy Meeks. Memorial donations in Lee's honor may be made on line to www.hellorhighwateroutdoors.org Expressions of sympathy, for the Parks family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.