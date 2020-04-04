James Lee Parks, 48, passed Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Abilene, TX, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on September 27, 1971, to John Park and Gayle Meeks Jackson in Ripley, MS. He was a surveyor for Mott McDonald on the Oil Pipeline, and a member of West Ripley Baptist Church. He was Veteran of the Mississippi National Guard. A private family graveside service with Military Honors, will be Monday, April 6, 2020 at Whittentown Cemetery with Bro. Randy Latch officiating. A memorial service will be at a later date. Lee is survived by his parents; three daughters: Bailey Lea Parks of Olive Branch, MS, Kelley Montana Parks of Blue Mountain, MS, Tiffany M. Potts of Tupelo, MS; two sons: Jerry W. Potts, Jr of Guntown, MS, John D. Potts (Kayla) of Guntown, MS; two sisters: Tina H. Shelton (John) of Blue Springs, MS, Jeanne P. Young (Danny) of New Albany, MS; one brothers: Kerry Bruiser Walker (Sandy) of Falkner, MS; his grandmothers; Helen Parks and Lawanda V. Meeks both of Ripley, MS; He is also survived by his fiancee'; Tracy Bates Crawford and her children: Lijah Crawford, Laney Crawford; eleven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother: Teddy Brady; two grand-fathers, James H. Parks and Leroy Meeks. Memorial donations in Lee's honor may be made on line to www.hellorhighwateroutdoors.org Expressions of sympathy, for the Parks family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
