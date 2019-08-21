Joe Clyde Parks Jr. died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was 91 years old. Joe was born in New Albany, Mississippi, on February 12, 1928. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1946, going on to attend Millsaps College and graduate from the University of Mississippi in 1950. After being drafted into the Army, he served during the Korean War in Tokyo at the Hardy Barracks from 1952-55. After returning home, Joe married Joyce Nell Freeman in 1957. He started work at Parks Chevrolet in 1955, became one of two owners in 1972, and retired in 1984. Joe also served BNA Bank as a board member from 1975-2013. In his life, tastes, and demeanor, Joe embodied a classic elegance unmatched in modern times. In addition to collecting unique works from local artists, Joe had a passion for global travel, sharing adventures in more than a dozen countries with his family and friends, and he continued to travel to Bangkok, his favorite destination, as recently as his ninetieth birthday. He also enjoyed a rich social life, and, along with Joyce, practiced a warm, inclusive hospitality that brought people together and helped new arrivals make New Albany their home. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Nell Freeman Parks; his parents, Joe Clyde Parks Sr. and Sarah Erin Ford Parks; his brother, Thomas Newt Parks; and an infant sibling, James Ford Parks. He is survived by his sister, Julia Olennea Parks Barkley; his daughter, Patrice Parks Smith (wife of John Britt Smith); his son, Joe Clyde Parks III (husband of Mark Anthony McElroy); his grandchildren, Anderson Parks Smith (husband of Vance Rebarchak Smith), Peyton Britt Smith (husband of Paula Marincola Smith), and Walter Freeman Smith; his great-grandchildren, Dorothea Josephine Smith, Julia Catherine Smith, Louisa Davenport Smith, Mary Parks Smith, and James Britt Smith; and his nieces, Julia Lynn Barkley McAlilly, Donna Carole Barkley Roberts, and Camille Parks Barkley. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 22, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday, August 23, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of New Albany sanctuary. Joe's funeral service, followed by a brief graveside service at the New Albany City Cemetery, will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of New Albany, where Joe was a life-long member and sang in the choir for more than 45 years. Officiants at the service will be Bishop William T. McAlilly of the Nashville Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church, the Reverend Doctor Christopher T. McAlilly of the Oxford University United Methodist Church, and the Reverend Doctor Timothy Prather of the First United Methodist Church of New Albany. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dr. Thomas F. Barkley, Ray Collins, Bill Daniel, Allen Jackson, Dr. Kelton McClinton, Kenny Owen, Bob Spencer, and Miguel Tirado. Honorary pallbearers are board members of BNA Bank, including Dr. Thomas F. Barkley, James R. Collins, Dr. Sam J. Creekmore III, Gregory D. Pirkle, William O. Rutledge III, and Vance Witt. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of New Albany. In honor of Mr. Parks' service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
