Mr. James Edward Parks, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at his home in Oxford, MS on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The family is having a private funeral service that will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Buster Wilson, Rev. Jay Parks and Rev. Everett Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Yellow Leaf Cemetery. *In accordance with guidelines issued by the State of Mississippi, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings should be worn. If you or someone living with you is experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms related to COVID 19, have tested positive for COVID 19 or are awaiting test results for COVID 19, we kindly ask that you do not attend.* Born in Union County, MS to the late James Edward Parks, Sr. and Angie Pennington Parks, Mr. Parks formerly served in the Mississippi Army National Guard. James was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and the Jaycees. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and most of all his family. Mr. Parks worked as an Officer for the Oxford Police Department, Manager of Printing Services at the University of Mississippi and retired from Telecommunications at University of Mississippi. Along with his parents, Mr. Parks was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Adams, Mary Davison and Doris Richard. James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Stripling Parks of Oxford, MS; daughters, Stacie Vanlandingham and her husband, Kevin, of Oxford, MS and Stephanie Bonds and her husband, Jason, of Oxford, MS; son, Jay Parks and his wife April of Kona, HI; seven grandchildren, Justin Bonds and his wife, Anna, of Oxford, MS, LeighElla De Meter and her husband, Matt, of Oxford, MS, Jake Hunter Bonds of Oxford, MS, Lyla Vanlandingham of Oxford, MS, Luke Vanlandingham of Oxford, MS, Jackson Parks of Kona, HI, and Mollie Parks of Kona, HI; and a great grandson, Harrison Bonds of Oxford, MS. In honor of Mr. Parks service to our country the flag of the United States Army National Guard will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. In memory of Mr. Parks, donations may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 823 HWY 334, Oxford, MS 38655 or New Life Church, 75-5660 Kopiko Suite 7, #411, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
