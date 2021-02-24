Marjorie Marie Parks, 86, passed away at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville on February 22, 2021. She was born July 30, 1934, to Alton Parks and Genell Trantham Parks. Marjorie was a graduate of Booneville High School and the University of Mississippi. She was a retired bookkeeper for Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville and was a member of Booneville Presbyterian Church. Marjorie's family appreciated the attention and care given to her throughout the years by her friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held for friends and family at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Jumpertown Cemetery with Dr. Joe Keith Carpenter officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. Marjorie is survived by a great nephew, Malachi Pee; one aunt, Imogene Parks of Baldwyn; cousins, Avanelle Worley of Booneville, J.C. Horne (Doris) of Oak Ridge, LA, C.G. Trantham of Brookhaven, and the Bo Mercer family of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juanita Evetts; and one niece Rebecca Pee. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

