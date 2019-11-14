59, passed away on Tues., Nov. 12, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Frances McDaniel was born to her late parents, Fred Parks and Mary Hudson on Jan. 2, 1960 in Gholson, MS. She was a graduate of Nuxubee High School and a former employee of Tronox for 28 years. Frances McDaniel is survived by one daughter; Audrey McDaniel of Okolona, MS. Special friend; Sampson Everette of Aberdeen, MS. One son; Joseph McDaniel of Okolona, MS. Six sisters; Louise Grady of Rockwell Island, Callie Clark (Larry)of Preston, MS, Mamie Crosby (Randy) of Preston, MS, Sharon Johnson of Preston, MS, Freddie Welch (Virgil) of DeKalb, MS and Brenda Brandon of Nettleton, MS. One brother; Calvin Parks of Verona, MS, and two grandchildren Parish and King. Frances McDaniel was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother; Thomas Parks. The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope MBC with Rev. Robert Parks officiating. The burial will follow at the New Hope MBC cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.