Mrs. Carolyn Owen Parmer, 78, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Lee County, Mississippi to Forrest Owen and Louise Miller Owen. Carolyn worked in the office employed by Hancock Fabrics for more than 20 years before retiring. She was a longtime member of Second Baptist/Wildwood Baptist Church. She was a Christian lady who had a servants' heart, putting others before herself and caring for those in need. She enjoyed all sports, especially football, basketball, and NASCAR. Carolyn had a passion for gospel singings, attending the National Gospel Singing Convention each year as well as local singings. Her greatest joy was when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mamaw" came to visit. A celebration of Carolyn's life and home-going will be at 12 noon, Friday, December 17, 2021 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating, assisted by Phil Lansdell, eulogist. Private burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. to service time only. Survivors include Carolyn's son, Dennis Parmer (Donna) of Verona; 2 daughters, Carol Lewis of the Richmond community and Banita Reed (David) of Collierville, TN; 1 brother, Barry Scott of Cullman, AL; 3 sisters, Cathy Page (Mitch) of Cullman, AL, Tammy Hughes (Greg) of Mantachie, and Tewana Scott of Baldwyn; 4 grandchildren, Darrell Martin (Susan), Blake Parmer, Kennedy Reed, and Kayce Reed; 3 great-grandchildren, Will Riley Martin, Brantley Martin, and Meg Martin, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Louise Owen, and her husband TG Parmer who died in 2011, and grandson, Darris Martin. Pallbearers will be Darrell Martin, Blake Parmer, Will Riley Martin, David Reed, Casey Denton, and Craig Sanders. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 12 noon, Friday, December 17, 2021 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
