Elsie Mae Griffin Parmer, 91, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Generations Senior Living. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born August 31, 1929 to Tracy Nathaniel and Minnie Nash Griffin. On October 11, 1951, she married Herman "Les" Parmer and together they have 5 children. She retired from BancorpSouth as an accounting officer after a 43 year career. Elsie had a passion for cooking and everyone loved her recipes; always welcoming meals and treats she prepared. She loved reading, traveling, attending church and spending time with her family. She was a long-time faithful member of Eggville Freewill Baptist Church. Survivors include five children, Janice Leeman and her husband, Jack of East Wenatchee, Washington, Carolyn Lofton and her husband, Doyle of Tupelo, Dona Furr of Nashville, Tennessee, Leslia Carter and her husband, Steve of Tupelo and Andy Parmer and his wife, Cyndi of Birmingham, Alabama; 11 grandchildren, Lara Vears, Jennifer Yost, Mark Carter, Tammy Marcy, Kiki Vedders, Emily Parsons, Brian Lofton, Wendy Bisbee, Elizabeth Lucas, David Leeman and Matthew Carter; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jennie Little. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Parmer; parents; sister, Dorothy Oliver; brother, Clarence Griffin; and son-in-law, Bill Furr. Private services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Dr. Gerald Gann officiating and can be viewed online at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 1153 Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Generations Assisted Living for the care and compassion offered to Mrs. Parmer and her family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
