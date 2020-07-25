SALTILLO -- William Benjamin "Ben" Parmer, 28, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday at 9 AM - Service Time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery.

