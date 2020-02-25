BYHALIA, MS -- Linda Jo Parrish, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Trinity Missions in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Church of the Living Gospel in Coldwater, MS with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday from 10:00 am until service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.