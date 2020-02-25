BYHALIA, MS -- Linda Jo Parrish, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Trinity Missions in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Church of the Living Gospel in Coldwater, MS with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church also Saturday from 10:00 am until service.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
57°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 5:52 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.