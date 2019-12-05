Zylynn Sarai Parrish, 2 years of age passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at North Mississippi MedCenter in Amory. She was born on October 11, 2017, to the parents of Ashley Cherelle Judon and Derrell Parrish both of Amory. Within the few short years this little angel was here she touched so many lives. She has brought joy to so many people. She was loved by everyone who come in contact with her. Zylynn overcame so many obstacles from the time of her birth and she was a fighter. Zylynn was a happy and playful little girl. She had an infectious smile and she just loved to laugh. Each day as her big brother got off the school bus he would run to her side. Zylynn's face would light up and she would begin laughing and squirming in her chair as they played together. She loved watching Peppa Pig on television . She loved spending time with her big brother Zaylen and her cousin Tyra. She will be immensely missed by all who loved and care for her. In addition to her parents Zylynn is survived by the following; Zaylen Braylock and Izeyah Beaty (brothers), Zariyah Parrish (sister), Grandparents Brenda (Richard) Crump and Jeanette Clinkscales. And great grandparents Margie (Raymond) Davis and Mary Bogguess. She is also survived by her special nurse and caregiver Sherry Graham-Jones (Jerry and Lexi) as well as a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Amory Church of Christ with Brother Lorenzo Jones officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at West Amory Church of Christ from 2-5:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the United Memorial Cemetery in Amory.
