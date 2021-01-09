Steven J. Parsley entered heaven on January 8, 2021. He was born January 11, 1950, to Bob and Shirley Wright Parsley in Indianapolis, Indiana. For his college years, he moved south to be educated in Louisiana at both LSU and Northwestern Louisiana State, choosing a career in Law Enforcement. He was the epitome of the police motto "To Protect and To Serve." He served all people equally and with a respect that was unmatched. He served in law enforcement for over 40 years with 27 years being with the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Steve was ever the host, always offering a cold beverage, a seat, and the best advice one could give when you asked. Steve is survived by the love of his life and wife, Patti Ferguson Parsley; daughters, Charlie Connell of Lynnwood, Illinois, Krisha Boren (Aubrey), and Dawn McCarty (Matt) of Tupelo; 4 grandchildren, Abby and Avery Boren, and Cade and Bay McCarty; and his dear friend, Fred Collins. A private memorial service of his exceptional life will be held today (Sunday, January 10 )at 2 PM for family. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be given to The Gale Stauffer Memorial Fund at The Create Foundation, 213 Main Street, Suite 100, Tupelo, MS 38804. End of Watch, leor617.
