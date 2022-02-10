Anita Lynn Grice Partlow 63, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. She was the daughter of the late Tommie Lee and Virginia Barnett Grice. She was a member of Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church. She was a member of the Stewardess Board, vice president of the Pastor' Aide Board and a member of the Heroines of Jericho Court # 67. Anita enjoyed being around her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Gerald Grice and Ronnie Grice She leaves to mourn her passing Herbert Partlow; two loving daughters, Juanetta Hayes and Asa Grice ; special stepson, Herbert Partlow Jr. ; her grandchildren; Felix, Kezia, Colton, Caleb, Ashton, Aubree, and Derekius: her siblings, Randall Grice, Janice (Rev. Dwight E..) Mobley, Allison (Robert) King Talvin (Barbara) Grice and Robyn (Sahara) Grice; special brother, Chris (Audrey) Barnett ; sister-in-law, Rosemary Grice; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 3-5 P.M.@ Agnew & Sons Funeral Home with family hour 5-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 @ 12:00 noon at Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church in Baldwyn. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewand sons.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.