Tupelo,MS- Willie Partlow, 95, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at North MS Medical Center, in Tupelo, MS. He was born to McGaughy Partlow and Jessie Dabbs on October 7, 1926, in Lee County, MS. He was a member of Blackland Missionary Baptist Church, Tupelo, MS. Willie attended Pontotoc County Schools. He retired from Mid-South Packers, Inc. after 37 years of employment. Upon retirement Willie wasn't quite ready to sit idle, so he started a lawn care business which kept him busy for more than 20 years. He took great pride in making his clients' lawns beautiful. Willie enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, watching sports and discussing current events. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite pastime was sitting out on his front porch enjoying nature and people. Grave-Side Service will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Porter's Memorial Park with the Rev. Earlie Eddie, officiating with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022 4:00 until 6:00 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his sister, Verner Williams Hadley; his brother, William Lyles; and his son, Michael Partlow. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Christine Partlow; four children, Henry (Mary) Clifton, Tupelo, MS; Olivia Rose P. Garner, Detroit, MI; Regina P. Ducksworth, Clinton, MS; and Verner P. (Fred) Wilson, Huntsville, AL; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
