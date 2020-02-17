PONTOTOC -- Avery Pate, 11, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 3PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

