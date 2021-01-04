Charles Edwin Pate, 92, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born April 29, 1928 to the late Virgil H. Pate Sr. and the late Emoline Gober Pate. He was longtime member of Fulton United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Fulton Masonic Lodge and one of the founding members of the Fulton Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman; he loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on old cars as a body repairman and for many years he was an insurance adjuster. A Christian man whom had an inspiration of love for his family. Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private family service Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Survivors include his sons: Larry (Katie) Pate and Steven (Nina) Pate both of Fulton; grandchildren: Chad (Lisa) Pate, Merrie (Justin) Comer, Abby (Tom) Julian, Nick (Valerie) Pate; Great-grandchildren: Addison Comer, Will Comer, Oliver Pate, Abram Pate, Thomas Julian, Arthur Julian, John Lloyd Julian, Isaac Julian, Ava Pate, Elleanor Pate Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virdie Christine Pate, infant son, Kim Pate, brothers: Virgil Pate, Jr. and James H. Pate In Lieu of flowers memorials in Charles' honor can be made to the Fulton United Methodist Church, PO Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
