Dovie Pate, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, she was born June 16, 1947 to Floyd L. and Josie Raper Pate. She was a member of the Calvary Assembly Worship Center where she loved attending church. Dovie helped raise most of her nieces and nephews, caring for them in her home. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, going to gospel music singings, and traveling to the Smoky Mountains. Dovie had a gentle caring spirit and dearly loved her family. She leaves behind her sister, Ova Jo Hall of Belden; two brothers, Marcus Pate and his wife Betty, of Tupelo and Gerald Pate of Amory; eight nieces, 15 nephews, and 51 great-nieces and nephews, all of whom got a Christmas present from Dovie every year. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Opal Parker, Marie Kent, and Elizabeth Sanders; and four brothers, Buddy Pate, Jackie Pate, Mike Pate, and Floyd Pate Jr. A worship service celebrating Dovie's special life will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Calvary Assembly Worship Center officiated by Bro. Ben Raper Jr., Bro. Jackie Pate, Bro. Tim Barber, and Bro. Ben Raper Sr. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Pallbearers will be Bobby Kent, Chris Hall, Jeff Hall, Roger Sanders, Joe Pate, and Will Pate. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Pate, Tony Pate, Paul Kent, Glen Sanders, Wes Pate, and Jeremy Pate. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
