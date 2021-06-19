Jettie Rosa Pate, 87, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Friday June 18th, 2021, at Dogwood Plantation peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born May 21st, 1934 in Dorsey, MS to William Robert and Susan C McMillen-Westmoreland. Throughout her years she worked various jobs, but her joy was spending her second retirement as a door greeter for Wal-Mart both in California and Fulton, MS. She was a Baptist by belief and Jettie's greatest joy in her life was her family. Her favorite thing was having all family together and was always ready to take everyone to eat. Her passion was working in her yard creating beautiful flowers and greenery. She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Linda Atkinson of Dorsey and Carol (John) Scism of Fulton. Granddaughters; Amanda (Danny) Wigginton, Nicole (Heath) Stidham, Melanie (Jared) Wilhite and Stephanie (Michael) Stanford. Grandsons; Wesley (Hannah) Atkinson and Johnathan Scism; and 13 great- grandchildren who all loved their "Nana" dearly; a sister; Janie Laura (Terry) Wheeler and a host of extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Pate; an infant daughter Janette; Her parents; a brother Wendell Westmoreland and sister Francis Culver; a special Aunt Jennie McMillen; Maternal grandparents Thomas I. and Rosa McMillen; grandson Don Taylor and great-grandson Danny Wigginton III. A walk-through visitation will be held at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton on Tuesday June 22nd from 2pm to 4pm. No services or graveside will follow. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Dogwood Plantation for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
