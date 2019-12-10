Virgil "Doodle" Pate, 95, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 8, 1924 to the late Virgil Homer Pate Sr. and the late Eva Emiline Gober Pate in Fulton. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Virgil married Mary Ann Gilliland on April 6, 1951 and was married for 58 years until her death in 2010. He was involved with the volunteer fire department since 1941 where he served for 40 years and the last 10 years, he served as Fire Chief. He worked for the City of Fulton for 48 years before retiring in 1982. He served as water superintendent, gas superintendent, sanitation superintendent, street superintendent and was elected to the city council twice. During 1974-75-76 and 77, he served as president of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs' Association and was a member of the state legislative association for the state fire fighters. Virgil also served on the board of directors of the state fire academy and helped turn the first shovel of dirt when the academy was built. He was instrumental in getting a state gas association started where he previously served as president. When he wasn't working on projects, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working and spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. David Aultman officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his sons; Terry (Sally) Pate of Lawrenceville, GA, Gary (Betty) Pate of Huntsville, AL, and Mike (Nita) Pate of Mooreville, Grandchildren; Meghan (Will) Zimmermann, Anna Kathryn Pate, Caitlin (Chris) Nichols, Jonathan (Ashlyn) Pate, Emily Pate, Michael H. (Beth) Pate, Jr., and Will Pate, great grandchildren; Ellie Zimmermann, Presley Nichols, Millie Nichols, Hays Nichols, Audrey Pate, Harper Pate, and Asher Michael Pate, and a brother; Charles Edwin Pate. He was preceded in death by his wife; Mary Ann Pate, his parents, and a brother; James Harve Pate. Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Beasley, Jack Chilcoat, Matt Upton, Johnny Graham, Randy Reich, Larry Pate, Steve Pate, Don Garner, and William Parker. Memorials can be made to Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery, 925 East Main Street, Fulton, MS 38843 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
