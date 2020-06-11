Phyllis Waline Pate age 67 was born July 13, 1952 to the late Thomas and Lillie Pate in Ripley, MS. She attended Line Street Consolidated School until the ninth grade and later moved to Chicago, Illinois to attend a trade school and lived with her great uncle. She was a factory worker at PEP Industries in Ripley. She was also employed at Piper Impact for many years. After leaving Piper's she worked at the Golden Living Center in the dietary department and Elite Solutions until her health failed. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ripley, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Thomas Pate. She leaves her cherished memory to her one and only son, Shaka Pate of Ripley, MS. Her grandchildren, Mikhail Pate, Serenity Bell, Reginae Bell, and Eden Pate. Also her siblings, Edward Mckenzie, Nancy Williams, Helen Pate, Cora Johnson, Michael (Sharon) Pate, Ralph (Latonya) Pate, Ray Pate, Linda (Terry) Smith, Clyde (Slyvia) Pate, Pat (Denise) Pate, Lydale Pate, and James Pate, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and special friends, Corey Cox, Robert Garner, and Dennis Pinnessee. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family Saturday, June 13, 2020, 6 p.m. at The Ripley Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
