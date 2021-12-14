Sarah Grace Pate, a beautiful soul, departed this life for her life in eternity on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Sarah Grace just turned 19 on December 10, 2021. Born to Anthony Gerard "Tony" Pate and Jennifer Lynn Aurand Gordon on Dec. 10, 2002, she graduated from Tupelo Children's Mansion Academy (TCMA) in 2021 as Salutatorian of her class with a 4.0 GPA. Sarah Grace was attending Itawamba Community College with plans on becoming a Radiologic Technologist. She loved her family and friends and was most of the time the life and joy of the party. She loved laughter and was known for her one liner's that kept folks in stitches. Sarah Grace was a "red letter" New Testament type Christian, always putting others above self and giving those in need every ounce of her being. A "Starbucks" girl, she loved shopping and cuddling with her cats and dogs. An art lover, she enjoyed following Bob Ross on TV. She was a member of Life of Tupelo Church (First Pentecostal) on Thomas. While way too short, she made a positive difference in so many lives. Rest in Peace, Sarah Grace! A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM tomorrow Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Life of Tupelo (900 Thomas St.) with Bro. Tim Baker, Pastor Stephen Judd and Pastor Jay Carney officiating. A private family burial will follow. Visitation will be from 4PM-7PM Today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at Noon on Thursday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Sarah Grace is survived by her mother, Jennifer Gordon of New Albany; Her father, Tony Pate of Nettleton; her sisters, Tiffany McDonald (Russ) of Thaxton, Terri Hamilton (Justin) of Oxford; her brothers Robbie Pate (Gracie) of Pontotoc, Justin Wilton Pate (Kyra) of Hurricane Community; her grandmother, Doris Laverne Pate of Nettleton; A host of friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Janet Morrison, Timothy Aurand and Mr. Jackie Wilton Pate; a nephew Zander Gage Pate.
