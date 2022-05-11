Our beloved Dominica Lasha Patrick was born on April 10, 1981, in Tupelo, MS, to the late Mr. Alvin Patrick and Mrs. Gloria Patrick. Dominica accepted Christ at an early age and joined Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ in Houlka, MS. Dominica was a loving person. She had a big heart and was always full of joy. She loved to smile and she loved to laugh. She also enjoyed singing and watching television. She was a caregiver and was always helping people. Dominica departed her life to go home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home in Buena Vista, MS. To honor and cherish her life, she leaves: her mother, Gloria Patrick of Buena Vista, MS; three brothers, Alvin, Jr., (Williene) of Pontotoc, MS, Antonio Marble of Buena Vista, MS, and Antwaine Buchanan of Houston, MS; two sisters, Seidian Patrick Dixon (Laterrie) of Pontotoc, MS, and Kimberly Patrick of Buena Vista, MS; seven nieces, Arrionna, Anijah, Anna, Kyria, Amilliyahn, Adrianna, and Ada Rose; six nephews, Isaac, Qualen, Jayden, Jartavius, Jordan, and Jeremiah; a great-niece, Anylah; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Patrick; grandmothers, Odessa Patrick and Elizabeth Cooper; grandfathers, Otto Patrick and Wardell Cooper; three uncles, Otto Patrick, Jr., Tommie Lee Randle, and Nathaniel Gordon; and aunt, Catherine Hoskins. Visitation will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Gordon Chapel Church of God in Christ in Houlka, MS. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove MB Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
