Raymond Edwin Patrick, 77, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, 12-2 at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.