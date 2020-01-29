TUPELO, MS -- Susie Mae Forbers Patrick, 105, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Traceway Retirement Community at the Page Green House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 at White Hill M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 4:00 until 7:00 at J.W. Porter's Chapel at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary. Burial will follow at Shannon Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.