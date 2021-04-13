Beauton Farris Patterson, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Southern Magnolia in Golden, MS. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.