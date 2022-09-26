It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dennis Wayne Patterson, age 66. He was born March 22, 1956. He was a trucker a life he loved, because of health reasons he had to quit and that hit him hard. His best friend in this world was his dog Simba his constant companion. He had a sense of humor and always made you laugh even as he got worse . He was a strong and tough as they come. He struggled everyday to do even simple things with tremendous effort. He lived a hard life but learned from it and wanted to be a better man. He had faith in the Bible's hope that you can live forever, death is not the end. He will be missed every second of every day. Dennis is survived by his wife Lesa Russell Patterson, two daughters, Brandy Sloan (Chris) and Susie Stusty (Donna), a son, Mikey Shelton, six grandchildren, Mason, Alivia, Charlie Grace, Amber, Dillon and Tray, five sisters, Amy Patterson, Cathy Nix, Amanda Bryson (Eric), Melissa Sprayberry (Richard) and Debra Patterson, one brother, Dean Patterson He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Walker and Carol Renee Stewart, two brothers, William Paul and John Kevin Patterson, two nephews, Brad and Chad Ruth and a brother in law, Bobby Joe Nix. The New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
