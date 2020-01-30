Dora Dean Willingham Patterson, 86, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tremont, MS and was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Services will be Saturday, February 1, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Ray Burks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are one son - Connie Patterson (Ann) Fulton, MS; three daughters - Dianne Powell (Gerald) Saltillo, MS, Denise Harrison (Harlan) Gulf Shores, AL and Charlene Castleberry (Roger) Bartlett, TN; seven grandchildren - Daniel Patterson (Amanda), Andrea Brown (Timothy), Amanda Hodge (Cody), Russell Powell (Erica), Brina Harrison, Jessica Thompson (Ryan) and Adam Castleberry (Sarah); twelve great-grandchildren-Waylon Patterson, William Patterson, Samuel Brown, Jaxon Hodge, Carrie Thompson, Anna Thompson, Carsen Thompson, Isabella Castleberry, Piper Castleberry, Harper Castleberry, Asher Castleberry and Owen Castleberry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Patterson; her parents, Fred and Mae Willingham, one brother, Homer Willingham and one sister, Doris Massey. Pallbearers will be Reid Gann, Stan Malone, Terrell Pearson, Mark Maroon, Mike Neighbors, Phil Byram, Edwin Bolding, Steve Ratliff, Steve Cain, Jerry McAnally and Jim Hester. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Belmont, MS.
