Douglas Patterson, age 53 died Saturday February 8, 2020 at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham after a short illness. He was retired from Hancock Fabrics where he served as a supervisor and also at K. I. He was a Grad. Of Amory High School and was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan, Loved going on vacations and spending time with his family.Services will be Monday at 7 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Soden, Dr. Leonard Pratt, James Lewis, Mike Evans and Robert Shelly officiating the eulogy was written by Scott Cagle. Survivors include his wife of 14 years Deana Patterson of Mantachie, 3 daughters, Megan Spradling & Robert of Mantachie, Santina Shook & Jason McKinney of Mantachie and Sabrina Nix & Steven of Mooreville, 8 grandchildren Olivia Goodman, Bentley Shook, Rylan Estes, Jack Brown, Saylor Nix, Keylan Shook, Heidi Spradling and Stella Spradling. He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Maureen Ackers Patterson and 2 brothers Wayne and Paul Patterson. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4 pm until 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
-
61°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 9, 2020 @ 6:18 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.