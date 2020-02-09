Douglas Patterson, age 53 died Saturday February 8, 2020 at the UAB Hospital in Birmingham after a short illness. He was retired from Hancock Fabrics where he served as a supervisor and also at K. I. He was a Grad. Of Amory High School and was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan, Loved going on vacations and spending time with his family.Services will be Monday at 7 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Soden, Dr. Leonard Pratt, James Lewis, Mike Evans and Robert Shelly officiating the eulogy was written by Scott Cagle. Survivors include his wife of 14 years Deana Patterson of Mantachie, 3 daughters, Megan Spradling & Robert of Mantachie, Santina Shook & Jason McKinney of Mantachie and Sabrina Nix & Steven of Mooreville, 8 grandchildren Olivia Goodman, Bentley Shook, Rylan Estes, Jack Brown, Saylor Nix, Keylan Shook, Heidi Spradling and Stella Spradling. He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Maureen Ackers Patterson and 2 brothers Wayne and Paul Patterson. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4 pm until 7 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

