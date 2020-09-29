Maggie Flora Hall Patterson, 97, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 5, 1923, in New Albany to Berry Benjamin Hall and Geneva Florence Quillian Hall. She was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church. She was retired from the cafeteria at Myrtle School and Union County Head Start. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Enterprise Baptist Church with Bro. Tony Monk and Bro. Robert Sheppard officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 4 daughters: Lynda Lott of New Albany, Barbara Atkeison (Mike) of New Albany, Cathy Wilbanks of Walnut, and Janice Messer (Bobby) of Myrtle; 1 son: Johnny Patterson (Peggy) of New Albany; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: George Madison Patterson; 6 sisters; and 2 brothers. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Messer, J. D. Messer, Brandon Higgason, Johah Higgason, Lee Wilbanks, Ryan Wilbanks, Bill Lott, and Noah Ghoul. Visitation will be 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Enterprise Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
