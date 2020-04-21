Gloria Patteson, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She was born February 14, 1961 to the late Billy Joe Box and the late Katie Lou Moore Box in Zion, IL. She was an accomplished singer and artist before becoming disabled. She enjoyed painting, art work, drawing, crafting and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by her daughter; Jessica Blue Dillard of Fulton, sister; Cindie (Alan) Green of Phil Campbell, AL, brother; Red Box of Guntown, grandchildren; Liam Chrsitian Tidwell of TX, and Connor Baroett Green of Red Bay, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Joe and Katie Lou Box, and a brother, Billy Ray Box. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
