Jacorion Tyree Patterson, 17, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday July 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Victory Life Center Church of The Lord Jesus christ 116 N Denton Road New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday July 16, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Gardens 101 N Denton Road . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.