James "Beau" Timothy Patterson, 63, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home in the Ryan's Well community. He was born July 3, 1956 to the late James M. Patterson and the late Patsy Patterson. He grew up in Leighton, AL and moved to Nashville later in life where he spent most of his life. He had various jobs in the restaurant industry. He was very fond of his vacation cruises and loved his horses and dogs. He had a gift for making flower arrangements and cooking. He was very proud to be a part of Porch Swing Pickings in Fulton. A celebration of his life will be 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Sheffield Manor in Fulton. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include his partner Paul R. Hood of Fulton; cousins Myrtle (David) Dossey and Eric (Tammy) Dossey; extended family members in Alabama. Preceded in death by his parents. In Lieu of flowers or plants memorials can be made to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch at 716 Airport Rd. Fulton, MS 38843 or online at createfoundation.com Online condolences or stories of Beau can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

