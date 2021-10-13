Jerry Wayne Patterson, at the age of 72, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1949 to Jim Patterson and Edna Chism Patterson. Jerry began his career as a truck driver before joining the United States Army. During his time in service he served in the Vietnam Conflict. After his two years in the military, he rejoined the work force as a truck driver. He enjoyed listening to country music, camping, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family; was a doting husband and father, and adored his pet dog "Lady." He is survived by his wife, Linda Carol Patterson of Saltillo; daughters, Tina Patterson of Saltillo; Angie Wildman of Tupelo; Michelle Patterson, Marilyn Paterson, all Marsha Patterson all of Mount Vernon, Texas; one son, Jerry Patterson of Mount Vernon, Texas; sixteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one brother, Danny Patterson of Saltillo. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Lee Patterson; and brother, Larry Patterson. Visitation will be 3:30 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services celebrating Jerry's life will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scooter Nolan officiating and Jerry's grandson, Joshua Patterson providing the eulogy. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery at Etta, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be Joshua Patterson, Austin Lindsey, Zane Eldridge, Terry Lowrance, and Justin Patterson. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.