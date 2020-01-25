MYRTLE -- Joanna Patterson, 48, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Pearl Ms in Pearl, Ms. Services will be on January 27, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Visitation will be on Sunday 2:30-5:30 at the church. Burial will follow at at the church Cemetery.

