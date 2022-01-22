Johnny Paterson, 59, died Friday, January 21, 2022, at the North MS Medical Center after an accident Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Shannon Primary School. He was born January 28, 1962 in Baldwyn to James Raymond and Melba Jean Barnes Patterson. He attended Mooreville Schools. He was a longtime Law Enforcement Officer starting his career as a reserve officer with Shannon Police Dept. Shortly thereafter, he went through and graduated from the North MS Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1997. He stayed at Shannon PD for 5 years then started with the Lee County Schools as the School Resource Officer at Shannon High School, a position he held for 13 years. During that time he also served as an officer for Nettleton PD, Plantersville PD and Verona PD, in which he was Interim Chief. He was currently working as the School Resource Officer for Shannon Primary School and was the Assistant Chief for Verona PD. He was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping and working in the yard. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters and taking them to the movies, going bowling and taking them skating. Services will be 3:30 PM Monday at Shannon High School Gym with Pastor Jason Arledge and Pastor Chris Traylor officiating. Burial, with Honors by the Lee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guards, will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol Patterson of Shannon; two sons, Corey Patterson (Traci) of Tupelo and Cody Patterson of Shannon; two granddaughters, Jennifer Patterson and Autumn Curry; his brothers and sisters, Boyce Levain Leathers (Nancy) of Gautier, Juanita Morphis of Gautier, Tony Patterson of Saltillo, Billy Tate, III of Gautier, Tommie Jean Patterson (Bill) of Indian Lake Estates, FL, Melissia Gail Brinkley (Gary) of Winterhaven, FL, Jamie Patterson of Fleet, MS and Melba Jean Tate of Gautier; a special niece and nephew, Lindsey Morton of Booneville and Chris Thompson of Tupelo; numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; his siblings, Vicki Gillard, Kenneth Patterson, Raymond Leathers and Braden Tate. Pallbearers will be the Officers of Verona Police Dept., Jonathan Boyd, David Washington, Phillip Owings, Eric White, Craig Coxey, Michael Coxey, William Ellis and Jonathan Moody. Honorary Pallbearers will be his nephews. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
