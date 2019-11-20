CORINTH -- Joseph "Bubba" Patterson, 75, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Northeast East Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 Noon at City Road CME Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Noon until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

