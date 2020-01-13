MANTACHIE, MS -- Judy Elaine Patterson, 70, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her brother's residence in Tremont, MS. Services will be on Thursday, January 16, 2 p.m. at Open Door Worship Center, Fulton, MS.

