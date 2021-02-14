Eggville Community—James Larry Patterson, 73, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1947 in Prentiss County, the son of Jim and Edna Chism Patterson. Larry worked as a press operator for Air Cap Industries for 32 years. He was married for 37 years to Ruby Patterson who passed away in 2017. In his younger days, Larry enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was a fan of TV game shows and going to Tunica every chance he got. Larry leaves behind his children, Brenda Baine and husband, Gary of Eggville, Joe Hall of Iuka, and Melissa Hall of Tupelo; two brothers, Jerry Patterson and wife, Carol and Danny Patterson, all of Saltillo; granddaughter, Stephnie Huston and husband, Daniel, of Muncie, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Grace. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jesse Betts officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

