CORINTH -- Lura Jean Patterson, 80, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00am at Corinth National Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Septemeber 28 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National cemetery.

