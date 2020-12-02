52 Originally from Corinth, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home in Cordova, Tennessee. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday evening, December 4, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel in Corinth. Graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at Porter's Memorial Cemetery in Tupelo, Mississippi. Melody will lie in estate from 2:00pm until service time at Porter's Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Bartholomew Orr of Brown Baptist Church of Cordova, Tennessee will officiate the service. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.