Michael Dan Patterson, 62, died unexpectedly as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Coley Road in Tupelo on Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021. Michael was born on May 6, 1959 in Clarksdale, Coahoma County, Miss. to the late Phillips Daniel Patterson and Linda May Collums Patterson. He grew up in Clarksdale, graduated from Coahoma County High School in l977 and lived there until moving to the Tupelo area in l997. Michael was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Clarksdale. He worked many years as a route man for Mrs. Stratton's and Wonder Bread and had worked in various capacities for Research Solutions in Tupelo the last few years. Michael was a quiet, determined and reserved man whose life priority was caring for his family. A patriotic citizen, he served for over 8 years in the Mississippi National Guard. The family will observe a private family graveside service on Saturday at Guinn/Collums Cemetery in Toccopola, Pontotoc County. He will be interred at the feet of his Mother. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. (662 840 5000). Michael will always be loved by his family who survive, his wife of 40 years, Lena Murphree Patterson of Blue Springs, to whom he married Nov. 28, l980 in Clarksdale; his children, Michelle Tate (James) of Huntsville and Michael Dan Patterson, Jr. "Little Mike" (Kimberly) of Tupelo; his grandchildren, James Ryan Tate, Carson Reed Tate, Cohen Quinn Tate and Bryson Dan Patterson. his sisters, Carolyn Knight (Bill) of Marks, Susan Bell (Mark) of Coldwater and Christy Billingsley (Scooter) of Clarksdale. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal grandparents, Toy Clay and Lella May Collums and paternal grandparents, Helen Tedford and Benjamin T. Patterson. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
