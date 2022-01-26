Peggy Lois Hill Patterson, 91, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at McKales Residential Living Center in New Albany. A Service of Remembrance for Ms. Patterson will be at 11 AM Thursday, January 27 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 370 and W. Bankhead. Rev. Bill Everett will officiate and her son, Steve Patterson will give the eulogy. Burial will follow in New Albany City Cemetery. Ms. Patterson was born April 30, 1930 in New Albany, the daughter of the late Jesse Marion and Kate McKowan Hill. A Christian, Ms. Patterson was a resident of Florence, AL for a number of years where she served as a hospital receptionist before retiring and returning to New Albany. She will be remembered by many as a stunningly beautiful woman with a big smile and a happy heart. Ms. Patterson loved gardening and took much pride in her appearance while attending social clubs and tea parties. Throughout her life she remained focused on her family and never hesitated to defend or brag on the ones she loved. Visitation will be 30 minutes before the Service of Remembrance at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Ms. Patterson is survived by her son, Steven A. Patterson (Deborah) of New Albany and Como, MS, a sister, Exie Hale of Byhalia, two grandchildren, Beau Patterson of Ola, AR and John Calvin Patterson (Kate) of Como and a great grandson, Carlisle Patterson of Como. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alan Patterson. The family request that memorials be directed to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine PL, French Camp, MS 39745 or to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 Hwy 15 south, New Albany, MS 38652 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Patterson family at nafuneralsandcremations.
